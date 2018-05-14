START YOUR WEEK WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A woman with NO LEGS had a warrant out in Florida . . . and her boyfriend tried to hide her from the cops on Tuesday by shoving her into a plastic storage bin.

FULL STORY: Well this is a new one.

The cops and U.S. Marshals in Florida were looking for a 39-year-old fugitive named Krystle Lee Anderson last Tuesday, and they had a lead that she was staying at her boyfriend’s house. He’s a 48-year-old named John Carr in Winter Haven, Florida.

Krystle doesn’t have LEGS . . . and when authorities went to the house, they spotted John trying to cram Krystle into a plastic storage bin.

It’s not clear what the plan was . . . like, were they going to put her on a shelf with the Christmas decorations and old DVDs and hope the cops wouldn’t notice?

Anyway, they were both arrested.

Krystle lost her legs in a police shootout back in 2015, when she held up a Burger King. She pointed a gun at the cops, they shot her, and apparently her legs had to be amputated as a result. Her gun turned out to be a BB gun.

But she never showed in court after that to face her kidnapping and assault charges, and there’s been a warrant out for her ever since.