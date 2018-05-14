START YOUR WEEK WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5
By verbia.harden
|
May 14, 2018 @ 8:40 AM

Here’s an invitation for you to enjoy your Monday Morning with me on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  Not only will you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today but you will have a chance to be a winner.  If you are planning to head to Brandon, Ms. for The I Love The 90’s concert at the Amphitheater, June 8, 2018, I have your tickets.  The Ms Black Rodeo is coming to the Ms Coliseum, July 14, 2018 and I have your tickets.  You do know we have to take the Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better just in case your not feeling your best.  As always, if your celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary give me a call 601-995-1075 and I will give you a shout out.  Tune in to Soft Soul Kixie  and be a winner and enjoy your favorite songs.

 

 

 

 

A Man Tries to Hide His Legless Fugitive Girlfriend Inside a Plastic Storage Container

HIGHLIGHTS:  A woman with NO LEGS had a warrant out in Florida . . . and her boyfriend tried to hide her from the cops on Tuesday by shoving her into a plastic storage bin.

 FULL STORY:  Well this is a new one.

The cops and U.S. Marshals in Florida were looking for a 39-year-old fugitive named Krystle Lee Anderson last Tuesday, and they had a lead that she was staying at her boyfriend’s house.  He’s a 48-year-old named John Carr in Winter Haven, Florida.

Krystle doesn’t have LEGS . . . and when authorities went to the house, they spotted John trying to cram Krystle into a plastic storage bin.

It’s not clear what the plan was . . . like, were they going to put her on a shelf with the Christmas decorations and old DVDs and hope the cops wouldn’t notice?

Anyway, they were both arrested.

Krystle lost her legs in a police shootout back in 2015, when she held up a Burger King.  She pointed a gun at the cops, they shot her, and apparently her legs had to be amputated as a result.  Her gun turned out to be a BB gun.

But she never showed in court after that to face her kidnapping and assault charges, and there’s been a warrant out for her ever since.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FRIDAY MORNING WINNINGS ON WKXI 107.5 ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5 CELEBRATE YOUR WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5 HAPPY VALENTINE’S WEDNESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5 START YOUR THURSDAY BY WINNING ON WKXI 107.5 KICK OFF YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5
Comments