START YOUR WEEK WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

A Man Tries to Hide His Legless Fugitive Girlfriend Inside a Plastic Storage Container
HIGHLIGHTS: A woman with NO LEGS had a warrant out in Florida . . . and her boyfriend tried to hide her from the cops on Tuesday by shoving her into a plastic storage bin.
FULL STORY: Well this is a new one.
The cops and U.S. Marshals in Florida were looking for a 39-year-old fugitive named Krystle Lee Anderson last Tuesday, and they had a lead that she was staying at her boyfriend’s house. He’s a 48-year-old named John Carr in Winter Haven, Florida.
Krystle doesn’t have LEGS . . . and when authorities went to the house, they spotted John trying to cram Krystle into a plastic storage bin.
It’s not clear what the plan was . . . like, were they going to put her on a shelf with the Christmas decorations and old DVDs and hope the cops wouldn’t notice?
Anyway, they were both arrested.
Krystle lost her legs in a police shootout back in 2015, when she held up a Burger King. She pointed a gun at the cops, they shot her, and apparently her legs had to be amputated as a result. Her gun turned out to be a BB gun.
But she never showed in court after that to face her kidnapping and assault charges, and there’s been a warrant out for her ever since.