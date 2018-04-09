START YOUR WEEK WITH SOFT SOUL WKXI 107.5

Here’s a great way to start your week, just tune in to WKXI 107.5, not only will you enjoy great music but your chance to win is super fun. You can listen for The Key Word thru out the day, then text that Keyword to 67760 for your chance to win $1,000. Just in case you had a very exciting weekend and now your dragging back to work, you need to try the Monday Morning Stretch sponsored by Monroe Donuts, you will feel just a little bit better and make this day. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary then you need to text me at 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. You never know what’s on tab for you on this Monday Morning with me Lady Vee. Tune in and enjoy the best in music from back-n-the day and today, that’s Soft Soul WKXI 107.5.
Five Random Facts For Monday
If you spell out every number, eight is the first number alphabetically . . . zero is last. And you're required to have a net worth of at least $1.5 million to open a Taco Bell franchise.
1. Corona didn’t pay to have their beer featured in the “Fast and Furious” franchise . . . the producers just picked it because it fit the vibe of the characters. The free product placement has been worth at least $15 million to Corona.
2. If you spell out every number, eight is the first number alphabetically . . . zero is last. And one billion is the first number that has a “b.”
3. Hitler had a nephew named Paddy Hitler who joined the U.S. Navy during World War Two . . . and had to fill out a form of any relatives who might be fighting for the enemy.
4. You’re required to have a net worth of at least $1.5 million to open a Taco Bell franchise.
5. The main reason Will Smith did “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was that he owed $2.8 million in back taxes and needed the money. 70% of his pay for the first three seasons of the show was garnished by the IRS.