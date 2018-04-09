START YOUR WEEK WITH SOFT SOUL WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. If you spell out every number, eight is the first number alphabetically . . . zero is last. And you’re required to have a net worth of at least $1.5 million to open a Taco Bell franchise.

1. Corona didn’t pay to have their beer featured in the “Fast and Furious” franchise . . . the producers just picked it because it fit the vibe of the characters. The free product placement has been worth at least $15 million to Corona.

2. If you spell out every number, eight is the first number alphabetically . . . zero is last. And one billion is the first number that has a “b.”

3. Hitler had a nephew named Paddy Hitler who joined the U.S. Navy during World War Two . . . and had to fill out a form of any relatives who might be fighting for the enemy.

4. You’re required to have a net worth of at least $1.5 million to open a Taco Bell franchise.

5. The main reason Will Smith did “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was that he owed $2.8 million in back taxes and needed the money. 70% of his pay for the first three seasons of the show was garnished by the IRS.