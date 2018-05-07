START YOUR WEEK WITH WKXI 107.5

If you are ready to get your week kicked off with great music from back-n-the day and today, here’s an invitation for you to enjoy great music with Lady V on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. If you had a stressful weekend and not 100%, take the Morning Stretch with me and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and love for me to give you a shout out, all you need to do is text me at 601-837-1075 . Don’t forget Mother’s day is Sunday, May 13th, go to wkxi.com for details on how you can be a winner in The I Will Always Love My Mother Contest and put a smile on your Mom’s face on this Mother’s Day. Tune in WKXI 107.5 and enjoy your week.
More People Are Planning to Buy Mother’s Day Gifts This Year Than Last Year . . . But What Does Your Mom Actually Want?
HIGHLIGHTS: Mother’s Day is this weekend. 76% of people are planning to get their mom a gift, which is up from 70% last year. And the top things that moms want are a nice dinner . . . flowers . . . or a gift card.
FULL STORY: Mother’s Day is this weekend. What’s that? You’d totally forgotten? Bad news: She knows. Somehow she knows. She always knows.
Here are some results from a new survey about what we’re planning to do for Mother’s Day this year . . .
1. 76% of people are planning to buy their mom a gift, which is up from 70% last year.
2. It’s also way higher than Father’s Day, where only 61% of people bought a present last year.
3. We’re also planning to spend $30 MORE in 2018 than we did in 2017. The average person spent $58 on Mother’s Day last year . . . this time around they’re going to drop $88.
4. But what does your mom actually WANT? Half of them say they want a nice dinner . . . and the rest are split evenly between getting flowers or a gift card.