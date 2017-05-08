STARTING YOUR MONDAY OFF WITH WKXI

HIGHLIGHTS: Scientists from Harvard and MIT just found that picking your nose and EATING it is good for you. It keeps bacteria from sticking to your teeth, and the good bacteria in your mucus can help fight against everything from ulcers to HIV.

FULL STORY: This is a glorious day for everyone who ever got branded the “weird kid” for PICKING THEIR NOSE and EATING it.

Scientists from Harvard and MIT just released the results of a study that found parents should NOT discourage their kids from picking their noses and possibly eating what they find . . . because it’s a, quote, “rich reservoir of good bacteria.”They say that when you eat your mucus, it prevents bacteria from sticking to your teeth. And the good bacteria you’re digesting can help fight against everything from ulcers to HIV That’s right: EATING YOUR BOOGERS COULD HELP PREVENT AIDS

