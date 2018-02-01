IT’S A TERRIFIC THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Join me on this Terrific Thursday and be a winner of Kat Williams Tickets. That’s right Kat Williams will be at the Ms. Coliseum, March 23, 2018 and I will give you an opportunity to win tickets. It’s a Terrific Thursday and your chance to win $2,018 on WKXI and qualify to win $30,000 in our Keyword Contest, all happening on this Terrific Thursday on WKXI 107.5. If you feel like your not going to make it thru the day, then you have to take the Thursday Morning Stretch. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary, please text me at 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out. For the best music from back -n-the-day and today, please join me on this Terrific Thursday that’s WKXI 107.5 and we streaming worldwide @wkxi.com.
DID YOU KNOW YOUR PARENTS COULD LIVE LONGER BY YOU CALLING MORE
HIGHLIGHTS: According to a recent study, calling your parents more often could make them LIVE longer. Especially if you think they’re feeling lonely and isolated.
FULL STORY: If this doesn’t guilt you into calling your mom more often, I don’t know what will . . .
According to a recent study on loneliness, calling your parents more often could actually help them LIVE longer.
Researchers followed 1,600 older adults for six years, and kept an eye on how lonely and isolated they felt. The average age in the study was 71.
And people who showed signs of loneliness were significantly more likely to die over the course of the study.
In six years, 23% of the people who felt isolated passed away, compared to 14% of the ones who were more social. And according to the researchers, even something as simple as a phone call might help.
Obviously we’ve known for a while that keeping up with friends and having an active social life can help you live longer. But apparently it doesn’t have to be face to face.
Just calling or Skyping more can help too.