IT’S A TERRIFIC THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

A Couple Tries to Return Items They Bought With Counterfeit Cash . . . and Gets the Same Fake Bills Back
HIGHLIGHTS: A couple used counterfeit cash to buy stuff from a Victoria’s Secret in Connecticut on Monday . . . and then they went back to try to return the stuff for real cash. But when the cashier gave them their own fake bills back, they said they were fake, and took off. The cops are trying to track them down.
FULL STORY: There’s kind of an elegant symmetry in this stupidity.
A couple went to a Victoria’s Secret in Fairfield, Connecticut on Monday and bought $780 worth of stuff using counterfeit $50 and $100 bills. (And, I guess, a real $10 and a real $20.)
Then they went back later in the day and tried to return the items for money. Their plan was to get back real bills . . . but it all fell apart when their fake ones were the only large bills in the register.
So when the cashier handed it to them, the woman looked at the bills and said, quote, “These are fake.”
The cashier QUICKLY figured out what happened and when she threatened to call the cops, the couple took off.
The police are investigating.
HEALTH TIP:
The Stink Story, perspiration alone doesn’t make you reek. Regular sweat is essentially odorless, but when bacteria go to town on sweat, they form odiferous molecules. Here’s what those germs have on their menu.
Stress Sweat: Under duress, you also leak from scent glands, which secrete a thick fluid that typically produces a strong, acrid odor.
- Oil: This flows from sebaceous glands, which are plentiful on your scalp and in your pits. Then the greasy stuff mixes with sweat.
- Dead Skin: It’s more like a garnish than a man course for germs. In areas with folds that rub together, dead skin can slough off and feed bacteria.
- Diet: Some food molecules (like those from garlic and curry) can end up in your blood stream and migrate into sweats glands