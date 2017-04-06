Terrific Thursday

Listen to WKXI your chance to win a family pack of tickets to The Jackson Zoo to enjoy Dinos At The Zoo.
This is what happened on the Lady Vee Show
- The Thursday Morning Stretch and Morning Thought
- Family Pack of Tickets To The Jackson Zoo
- Enjoy Great R&B Music with Lady V
Hey WKXI have you ever wondered how to maintain your health. Here’s a suggestion, start exercising at least 15 to 20 minutes a day. You will be surprised of all the energy you will have just from those few minutes of exercising. Take it from me Lady Vee