Terrific Thursday

By verbia.harden
|
Apr 6, 11:23 AM

Listen to WKXI your chance to win a family pack of tickets to The Jackson Zoo to enjoy Dinos At The Zoo.

This is what happened on the Lady Vee Show

  • The Thursday Morning Stretch and Morning Thought
  • Family Pack of Tickets To The Jackson Zoo
  • Enjoy Great R&B Music with Lady V

Hey WKXI  have you ever wondered how to maintain your health.  Here’s a suggestion, start exercising  at least 15 to 20 minutes a day.  You will be surprised of all the energy you will have just from those few minutes of exercising.  Take it from me Lady Vee

