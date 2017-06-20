HAVE A TERRIFIC TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

You’ll Have A Chance To Win Ms Black Rodeo Tickets

You Know We Have To Take The Tuesday Morning Stretch

You Can Go To Our Text Line And Interact With Me (601-837-1075)

As Always We Will Play The Best R&B Music From Back-N-The-Day And Today

A Great Way to Lose Weight Is Not Getting Out of Bed All Weekend?

This pretty much sounds like the American dream: A new study found that having the LAZIEST POSSIBLE WEEKEND is the key to losing weight. Researchers found that people who spent the weekend catching up on sleep had lower BMIs than people who woke up at their normal time and actually did stuff on the weekends. And the MORE time people spent sleeping on weekends, the lower their BMIs were.

HEALTH TIPS:

Today will focus on your heart, Belinda’s job is teaching children, so it is important for her to learn and share. Like many people, she always thought a heart attack would come with sudden, overwhelming chest pain and numbness in the arm. She was surprised that she had a heart attack with on one of those symptoms. She later learned that women’s symptoms are often more subtle.

“I should have recognized the tiredness as unusual,” Belinda said. The moment the tightness in my chest started, I should have gone right to the hospital. When you feel something is not right, don’t put off getting checked”.

Looking back she feels that as a wife, mother, grandmother and more, she was trying to be too many things without having good outlets to deal with the stress.

“You need rest,{” Belinda said. “You need support. Women especially need good female friends to share with, vent with and have fun.”

Belinda said her husband has been a great support. They have made changes together, and that has made it much easier for Belinda to maintain her efforts. Belinda is now back to work and happy er heart is health enought to fill with the joy she receives from teaching children