THANK GOD IT’S FRIDAY

FULL STORY: It’s Friday . . . it’s Cinco de Mayo . . . so what better way to celebrate than by talking about TEQUILA. Here are five facts you may not have known . . .

1. People in the United States consume twice as much tequila as Mexico, where it originated.

2. On a typical day, margaritas account for about 23% of all cocktail sales in bars and restaurants . . . but on Cinco de Mayo, more than 47% of cocktails sold are margaritas.

3. Tequila is made from a plant called agave, not cacti. In fact, agave plants are more closely related to LILIES than a cactus.

4. Despite what you’ve heard, worms AREN’T found in bottles of tequila. They’re in mezcals, which is a liquor that’s also made from the agave plant.

5. The famous Champs song “Tequila” had a sequel. It was called “Too Much Tequila”, and it reached #30 on the Billboard Hot 100.