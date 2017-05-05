THANK GOD IT’S FRIDAY
By verbia.harden
|
May 5, 2017 @ 8:38 AM

IT’S THE WEEK-END BABY AND HERE’S WHAT’S GOING ON WKXI

  • You Know We Have Too Take The Friday Morning Stretch
  • Great Music From Back In The Day And Today
  • Giving Our Listeners A Chance To Text And Tell Us What’s On Your Mind
  • You Will Enjoy Great Music From Back In The Day And Today

Five Random Facts About Tequila for Cinco de Mayo

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are some random facts about tequila for Cinco de Mayo:  People in the U.S. consume twice as much tequila as Mexico . . . margaritas will account for nearly HALF of all cocktails sold today . . . and the famous Champs song “Tequila” had a sequel called “Too Much Tequila”.

FULL STORY:  It’s Friday . . . it’s Cinco de Mayo . . . so what better way to celebrate than by talking about TEQUILA.  Here are five facts you may not have known . . .

1.  People in the United States consume twice as much tequila as Mexico, where it originated.

2.  On a typical day, margaritas account for about 23% of all cocktail sales in bars and restaurants . . . but on Cinco de Mayo, more than 47% of cocktails sold are margaritas.

3.  Tequila is made from a plant called agave, not cacti.  In fact, agave plants are more closely related to LILIES than a cactus.

4.  Despite what you’ve heard, worms AREN’T found in bottles of tequila.  They’re in mezcals, which is a liquor that’s also made from the agave plant.

5.  The famous Champs song “Tequila” had a sequel.  It was called “Too Much Tequila”, and it reached #30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Related Content

IT’S ANOTHER HUMP DAY EVERYBODY
MARVELOUS MONDAY
WHAT’S HAPPENING ON WKXI ON THIS THURSDAY
Comments