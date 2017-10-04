THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS FOR VEGAS

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The shooting happened during the Route 91 Harvest festival as Jason Aldean was performing. The shooter 64 year old Stephen Paddock fired onto the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Alden took to Instragram, saying, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

The gunman who was a retired Nevada resident killed himself before police entered the hotel room from which the shots were being fired.