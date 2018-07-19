THROWDOWN THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Throwing down the best music from back in the day today on this Thursday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. If you are not 100% and find yourself dragging, why not take The
Eating Lots of Bacon Could Make You Go Insane?
HIGHLIGHTS: Eating too many cured meat products like hot dogs and bacon could make you develop MANIA, according to a new study. On the bright side, if you just have them occasionally, the researchers say you should be okay.
FULL STORY: If eating a ton of BACON and HOT DOGS makes a person go crazy, then reserve me a spot at an asylum ’cause I’m going DOWN, baby.
According to a new study out of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, eating too many cured mat products like hot dogs, salami, bacon, and beef jerky could make you develop MANIA.
The definition of mania is a heightened mood, energy, and arousal. It’s most likely to happen to people with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.
The researchers studied about 1,100 hospital cases and found that people who were admitted with mania were 3.5 times more likely to have eaten cured meat beforehand than the average person.
On the bright side, the researchers say if you have cured meats occasionally, it shouldn’t trigger any mental illnesses in you.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:
How to treat bug bites. Treat insect bites with a poultice or either cornstarch or baking soda, mixed with vinegar, fresh lemon juice or witch hazel. Apply a paste made of meat tenderizer and water. Or, rub bites with wet bar soda to help relieve itching.