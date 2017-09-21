THURSDAY MORNING WINNINGS ON WKXI 107.5

I don’t think Taco Bell understands what powers their customers: We like to get drunk and then have someone take us through their drive-thru. Now they’re screwing with BOTH sides of that equation.

Because Taco Bell is planning to open about 300 more locations around the country over the next five years. But those stores WON’T have drive-thrus. Instead, they’re going to serve ALCOHOL.

It’s all part of Taco Bell’s plan to be more hip and upscale, because those are definitely two words you think of when someone says “Taco Bell.”

