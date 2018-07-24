TUESDAY THROWDOWN WITH WKXI 107.5

Why not enjoy your Tuesday with Lady Vee on WKXI 107.5. You can start your Tuesday by taking the Tuesday Morning Stretch and feeling just a little bit better. Why not tune in and enjoy great music from back in the day and today as we mix it up just the way you like it on WKXI 107.5. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, you can text me at 601-837-1075 or call the request line at 601-995-1075. You never know what I will give you an opportunity to win on this Tuesday Morning. Why not enjoy your Tuesday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5
It’s National Tequila Day . . . Will You Have a Margarita Today?
HIGHLIGHTS: Today is National Tequila Day. And a new survey about margaritas in honor of this holiday found that 76% of Americans like margaritas . . . 24% have trouble stopping at just one . . . and only 4% of people have never tried one.
FULL STORY: Today is National Tequila Day, which seems like a dangerous fake holiday for a Tuesday. Is tomorrow National I Have Terrible Regrets About Last Night Day? Or National You’re Fired Day?
Anyway, here are some results from a new survey about margaritas in honor of National Tequila Day. Check ’em out . . .
1. 76% of Americans say they like margaritas. Only 1% of people say they’ve never ordered one because they hate tequila.
2. 67% of people prefer a frozen margarita over one on the rocks . . . but there are 3% of people who say they’ll JUDGE you if you order one that’s frozen.
3. 24% of people have trouble only drinking one.
4. 26% of people always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% of people never do.
5. And finally, only 4% of people say they’ve never tried one.
LADY VEE’S TUESDAY HELPFUL HINT
Here’s a easy way to clean your sliding door tracks. Generally, the tracks of sliding glass doors are very hard to clean. Try wrapping a small cloth around an eraser and rub dirt away. Why not give it a try the next time you have to clean your sliding door tracks.