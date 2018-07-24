TUESDAY THROWDOWN WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Today is National Tequila Day. And a new survey about margaritas in honor of this holiday found that 76% of Americans like margaritas . . . 24% have trouble stopping at just one . . . and only 4% of people have never tried one.

FULL STORY: Today is National Tequila Day, which seems like a dangerous fake holiday for a Tuesday. Is tomorrow National I Have Terrible Regrets About Last Night Day? Or National You’re Fired Day?

Anyway, here are some results from a new survey about margaritas in honor of National Tequila Day. Check ’em out . . .

1. 76% of Americans say they like margaritas. Only 1% of people say they’ve never ordered one because they hate tequila.

2. 67% of people prefer a frozen margarita over one on the rocks . . . but there are 3% of people who say they’ll JUDGE you if you order one that’s frozen.

3. 24% of people have trouble only drinking one.

4. 26% of people always lick the salt off the rim . . . 14% of people never do.

5. And finally, only 4% of people say they’ve never tried one.