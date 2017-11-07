TUNE TO WKXI 107.5 AND ENJOY YOUR TUESDAY

HIGHLIGHTS: This is the HAPPIEST time of the year at work, according to a new survey . . . but it’s also the most STRESSFUL. The biggest source of stress is trying to balance holiday events and time off with your job.

FULL STORY: We’re officially in the holiday season. I mean, technically it’s not supposed to start for a few more weeks, but try telling all the stores that . . . they had their Christmas stuff out before Halloween’s body was even cold.

And according to a new survey, this time of the year is a hell of a paradox at work. People say it’s the HAPPIEST time of the year at their job . . . but also the most STRESSFUL.

And here are the top five reasons WHY these are the most stressful two months . . .

1. Balancing holiday events and your job, 32%.

2. Taking time off and coming back to a giant pile of work, 23%.

3. Having lots of people on vacation leading to more work for everyone else, 18%.

4. Trying to figure out what gifts to buy for your coworkers or clients, 11%.

5. Going to company holiday events, 8%.

So what would make things LESS stressful? 37% of people say if they got a nice end-of-the-year bonus, suddenly things wouldn’t seem so rough anymore.

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL

How To Handle The Holidays:

Preserve your sense of Humor, If you can laugh, you can handle anything.

Set expectations whether it’s about gift spending or how many celebrations you’ll attend or host, creating limits for yourself reduces your chances of feeling overwhelmed.

Block out time for self-care. Solid standbys include meditation, reading, soaking in the bathtub or watching your favorite television show.

Dare to prioritize it’s easy to get overwhelmed by obligations, but sometimes skipping an event or two can go a long way to reducing stress levels