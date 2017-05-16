TUNE IN TO WKXI 107.5 ON THIS TERRIFIC TUESDAY

Apparently there really AREN’T any shortcuts to looking sexy. Which is really disappointing, because I’d LOVE to find some.

A new study out of the University of Rochester in New York proved that wearing RED doesn’t actually make you look sexier. They found that neither men nor women were more attracted to someone in red than any other colors.

So why do people think red is better? The researchers say some old studies have tried to make the link between red clothes and looking good . . . but those studies weren’t scientifically accurate.