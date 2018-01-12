TUNE IN TO WKXI 107.5 ON THIS TGIF

Its TGIF once again and you are invited to tune in to WKXI 107.5 and get an opportunity to win $2,018 and qualify to win $30,000 in our Kixie Keyword Contest. As we prepare for the Week-end and celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Birthday on Monday, January 15, 2018, you know we have to take our Friday Morning Stretch and feel a little bit better. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary go to my text line at 601-837-1075 and will be glad to give you a shout out. Warm up with WKXI as we play great music from back-n-the-day and today all for you on KIXIE 107.5
LISTED BELOW ARE FIVE RANDOM FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT FRIDAY
FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .
1. No one knows if Andrew Jackson was born in North Carolina or South Carolina. He claimed South Carolina, but it may’ve been for political reasons, and there’s evidence that suggests it was actually North Carolina.
2. “Nimrod” only became another word for idiot because of Bugs Bunny. He called Elmer Fudd a “nimrod.” But Nimrod is a Biblical character who’s referred to as a mighty hunter. And since Elmer Fudd was a bad hunter, Bugs was using it ironically.
3. Snoop Dogg and the late Nate Dogg are actually cousins. And no, “Dogg” is not the family’s real last name.
4. Cookie dough ice cream was created by Ben & Jerry’s in 1984. They originally sold it at a shop in Vermont, then started selling the pints in 1991.
5. By age 32, you’ve been alive for over one billion seconds.
