IT’S A TURN UP TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

WANNA KNOW THE HEALTHIEST FOODS IN THE WORLD

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found the 100 healthiest foods in the world. And the top 10 includes almonds . . . a few different types of fish, like ocean perch and snapper . . . and, believe it or not, pork fat.

FULL STORY: Who knew that when, in a terrible moment of weakness, you drank all of the grease that had dripped off of your George Foreman grill . . . you were actually being HEALTHY? The BBC just enlisted a group of scientists to rank the 100 healthiest foods in the world, based on all of the nutrients they contain. And number eight is pork fat. They say it’s a good source of B vitamins and minerals. Who knew? Anyway, the top 10 healthiest foods are: Almonds . . . cherimoya fruit . . . ocean perch fish . . . flatfish . . . chia seeds . . . pumpkin seeds . . . Swiss chard . . . pork fat . . . beet greens . . . and snapper. And some of the more popular foods that finished outside the top 10 are: Tangerines at 14th . . . peas 15th . . . chili powder 25th . . . kale 31st . . . cherries 47th . . . oranges 82nd . . . carrots 88th . . . and sweet potatoes 100th.

LADY VEE’s HELPFUL HINTS:

Here’s a way to say good-by to unwanted grass and weeds. Salted boiling water will immediately kill grass or weeds growing between sections of cement walk. To keep grass from growing between bricks in a walk, sprinkle the spaces with salt. If you a have a helpful hint, please text it to 601-837-1075