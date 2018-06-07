TURN YOUR DIAL TO 107.5 AND BE A WINNER

So true, turn your dial to WKXI 107.5 for your chance to be a winner, tune in for your chance to win front row tickets to the WWE Live at the Ms Coliseum, Friday June 8,2018. Listen if you are not 100% and would love to feel just a little bit better join, me with The Thursday Morning Stretch. As always, if you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is give me a call at 601-995-1075. Everyone enjoys great music from back-n-the-day and today and I have that and much more. Call a friend and tell them to tune in to Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and be a winner.
A Thief Threatens a Cashier and Says, “Remember My Face” . . . Then Gets Picked Out of a Lineup Two Years Later
HIGHLIGHTS: Back in 2016, a guy threatened the cashier at a liquor store in Florida and said, “remember my face” before shooting him in the arm. So the cashier took his advice, and picked him out of a lineup after the cops finally tracked him down last week.
FULL STORY: A 26-year-old guy in West Palm Beach, Florida named Andrew Williams got angry when the cashier at a liquor store carded him back in 2016.
Apparently he didn’t have his I.D. with him. So he threatened the cashier, and yelled, “remember my face” before storming out. Then he came back later that night with a GUN, and shot the cashier in the arm.
The cops never tracked Andrew down, because the security camera didn’t get a shot of his face. But luckily, the cashier followed Andrew’s advice and DID remember him.
Last Tuesday, police got an anonymous tip that the guy respnsible for the shooting lived nearby. And the caller gave them Andrew’s name.
Then the cashier was able to pick him out of a lineup. So he’s now facing attempted MURDER charges.
The cops were able to confirm they had the right guy, because it turns out Andrew was issued a driver’s license on the day of the shooting. And he was wearing the same sweater in the surveillance footage from the liquor store.