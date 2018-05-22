TURN YOUR TUESDAY AROUND WITH WKXI 107.5

You can turn your Tuesday around by tuning in to WKXI 107.5 and have a chance to win tickets to enjoy The I Love The 90’s concert coming to the Amphitheater in Brandon, Ms. Friday, June 8th, not only that but we will give you an opportunity to win tickets to The Ms Black Rodeo coming to the Ms Coliseum Saturday, July 14, 2018. As always, I do invite you to text me at 601-837-1075 if you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary or request a song, I will be glad to give you a shout out. If you are dragging and not feeling your best, why not give the Tuesday Morning Stretch a try, you never know you could feel just a little bit better that will help make your Tuesday great. Join me and enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today. Tune in to WKXI 107.5 and enjoy your Tuesday with Lady Vee.
The Top Ten Things We Think About First Thing in the Morning
HIGHLIGHTS: The average person takes 1 hour and 2 minutes to get ready each morning. The top things we think about first thing after we wake up are the weather, work, something health related, chores, and what’s happening on social media.
FULL STORY: How long do you take to get ready each morning . . . from the moment you wake up, to the moment you walk out the door? According to a new survey, the average is 1 hour and 2 minutes.
Here’s how people start the day. Or more specifically, here are the top ten things we ake up thinking about . . .
1. The weather.
2. Something you have to do for work.
3. Something health related.
4. A household chore.
5. What’s happening on social media. So a lot of us reach for our phones first thing.
6. Getting your kids to school.
7. Your morning commute.
8. “Can I get away with not washing my hair?” Or maybe not even showering?
9. Your outfit.
10. Family issues. The survey also found we only spend 11 minutes on breakfast, because we’re so rushed. Almost a quarter of us usually eat it on the go. And the average person ends up skipping breakfast once a week.