TURN YOUR TUESDAY AROUND WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: The average person takes 1 hour and 2 minutes to get ready each morning. The top things we think about first thing after we wake up are the weather, work, something health related, chores, and what’s happening on social media.

FULL STORY: How long do you take to get ready each morning . . . from the moment you wake up, to the moment you walk out the door? According to a new survey, the average is 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Here’s how people start the day. Or more specifically, here are the top ten things we ake up thinking about . . .

1. The weather.

2. Something you have to do for work.

3. Something health related.

4. A household chore.

5. What’s happening on social media. So a lot of us reach for our phones first thing.

6. Getting your kids to school.

7. Your morning commute.

8. “Can I get away with not washing my hair?” Or maybe not even showering?

9. Your outfit.

10. Family issues. The survey also found we only spend 11 minutes on breakfast, because we’re so rushed. Almost a quarter of us usually eat it on the go. And the average person ends up skipping breakfast once a week.