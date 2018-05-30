WEDNESDAY WINNINGS WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. The inventor of cruise control was blind. And the longest-running TV show in America is “Meet the Press” . . . it’s been on for 70 years and they’ve done over 3,600 episodes.

1. The inventor of cruise control was blind.

2. It’s illegal to use any recording devices when you’re running with the bulls in Spain . . . that includes taking selfies.

3. Cockroaches have individual personalities . . . although their personalities tend to fall into two categories: Shy or bold.

4. Police around the country make a surprisingly high number of trips to Chuck E. Cheese’s because of fights between ADULTS. In fact, in a lot of cities, there are more fights at Chuck E. Cheese’s than any other restaurant.

The theory is that people are more likely to fight there because their biological instinct to protect their kids kicks in.

5. The longest-running TV show in America is . . . “Meet the Press”. It’s been on for 70 years and they’ve done over 3,600 episodes.