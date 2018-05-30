WEDNESDAY WINNINGS WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

Join me on this winning Wednesday for your chance to win tickets to the Ms Black Rodeo which will be held at the Ms Coliseum, July 14, 2018. Plus, I will give you an opportunity to win tickets to The Battle of the Bands which will be held at Ms Coliseum on June 30th. Not only do we have ways to be a winner but you can feel just a little bit better with The Thursday Morning Stretch and great music from back-n-the day and today. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is text me at 601-837-1075 and will I make sure to give you a shout out. Join me Lady V on this Winning Wednesday, you never know what other opportunities you will have on WKXI 107.5.
Five Random Facts For Wednesday
1. The inventor of cruise control was blind.
2. It’s illegal to use any recording devices when you’re running with the bulls in Spain . . . that includes taking selfies.
3. Cockroaches have individual personalities . . . although their personalities tend to fall into two categories: Shy or bold.
4. Police around the country make a surprisingly high number of trips to Chuck E. Cheese’s because of fights between ADULTS. In fact, in a lot of cities, there are more fights at Chuck E. Cheese’s than any other restaurant.
The theory is that people are more likely to fight there because their biological instinct to protect their kids kicks in.
5. The longest-running TV show in America is . . . “Meet the Press”. It’s been on for 70 years and they’ve done over 3,600 episodes.