WHAT’S HAPPENING ON WKXI ON THIS THURSDAY

THIS IS WHAT’S HAPPENING ON WKXI TODAY

Tickets to enjoy Ms Braves Baseball

A pair of Zoo Blues Tickets

Metro PCS & Kixie will give you a chance to win Ms Braves Baseball Tickets

You will feel a little bit better with the Thursday Morning Stretch

Great music from back in the day and today.

Today is 4/20 and in honor of today I chose Rick James and Mary Jane. If you indulge in nature herbs then you are aware of this day. This day is chosen for all marijuana smokers to kick back and enjoy your day.

NEWS AND NOTES:

SERENA WILLIAMS is pregnant. She posted a picture on Snapchat of her growing belly, saying she’s 20 weeks along. This is the first child for Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian. They’re also planning their wedding, but there’s no date yet.