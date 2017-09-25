IT’S A WINNING MONDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Walmart is about to start testing a new grocery delivery service where they go INSIDE your house when you’re away and stock your fridge. They’re going to be testing it in Silicon Valley first . . . and a spokesperson even admitted, quote, “This may not be for everyone.”

FULL STORY: Apparently, Walmart thinks we all TRUST them way more than we actually do.

Because they’ve got a new plan for grocery delivery that takes things WAY further than any of the other grocery delivery services out there: They want to go into your house when you’re not home and stock your fridge for you.

Here’s how it would work. You get a special smart lock on your door. Then you order groceries on Walmart.com and tell them when you want them delivered. They bring the groceries to your house, and they use a one-time code on your smart lock to get in.

They stock your fridge, then they leave and send you a message that they’re gone and they locked the door behind them.

They’re planning to test it out in Silicon Valley first to see if it works . . . but even THEY know it sounds a little strange.

A spokesperson from Walmart says, quote, “This may not be for everyone, and certainly not right away.”