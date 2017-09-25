IT’S A WINNING MONDAY ON WKXI 107.5
By verbia.harden
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 8:55 AM

Your Chance To Win Big With Lady  V On WKXI

 

  1. Win $1,000 in the Grand Cash Payout sponsored by Griffin’s Fish House
  2. We have tickets to the Breast Cancer Awareness Concert
  3. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary, call me on the text line 601-837-1075
  4. Join me in the Monday Morning Stretch
  5.  You will enjoy great R&B& Music from back-n-the- day

 

Walmart Wants to Go Into Your House When You’re Not There and Stock Your Fridge With Groceries

HIGHLIGHTS:  Walmart is about to start testing a new grocery delivery service where they go INSIDE your house when you’re away and stock your fridge.  They’re going to be testing it in Silicon Valley first . . . and a spokesperson even admitted, quote, “This may not be for everyone.”

FULL STORY:  Apparently, Walmart thinks we all TRUST them way more than we actually do.

Because they’ve got a new plan for grocery delivery that takes things WAY further than any of the other grocery delivery services out there:  They want to go into your house when you’re not home and stock your fridge for you.

Here’s how it would work.  You get a special smart lock on your door.  Then you order groceries on Walmart.com and tell them when you want them delivered.  They bring the groceries to your house, and they use a one-time code on your smart lock to get in.

They stock your fridge, then they leave and send you a message that they’re gone and they locked the door behind them.

They’re planning to test it out in Silicon Valley first to see if it works . . . but even THEY know it sounds a little strange.

A spokesperson from Walmart says, quote, “This may not be for everyone, and certainly not right away.”

 

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:

Did you know, the basic ingredient of many commercial spot removers is 2 part water to 1 part rubbing alcohol

 

Related Content

YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN $1,000 ON WKXI 107.5
IT’S A TERRIFIC THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5
JOIN ME ON THIS HUMP DAY BY TUNING IN TO WKXI 107....
WINNING THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5
START YOUR WEEK OFF RIGHT WITH WKXI 107.5
WHAT’S HAPPENING ON WKXI ON THIS THURSDAY
Comments