IT’S A WINNING MONDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Walmart Wants to Go Into Your House When You’re Not There and Stock Your Fridge With Groceries
HIGHLIGHTS: Walmart is about to start testing a new grocery delivery service where they go INSIDE your house when you’re away and stock your fridge. They’re going to be testing it in Silicon Valley first . . . and a spokesperson even admitted, quote, “This may not be for everyone.”
FULL STORY: Apparently, Walmart thinks we all TRUST them way more than we actually do.
Because they’ve got a new plan for grocery delivery that takes things WAY further than any of the other grocery delivery services out there: They want to go into your house when you’re not home and stock your fridge for you.
Here’s how it would work. You get a special smart lock on your door. Then you order groceries on Walmart.com and tell them when you want them delivered. They bring the groceries to your house, and they use a one-time code on your smart lock to get in.
They stock your fridge, then they leave and send you a message that they’re gone and they locked the door behind them.
They’re planning to test it out in Silicon Valley first to see if it works . . . but even THEY know it sounds a little strange.
A spokesperson from Walmart says, quote, “This may not be for everyone, and certainly not right away.”
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:
Did you know, the basic ingredient of many commercial spot removers is 2 part water to 1 part rubbing alcohol