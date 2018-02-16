IT’S WINNING TGIF ON WKXI 107.5

Thank God It’s Friday, and a winning Friday on WKXI.107.5. If you enjoy a great Blues Show, you are in luck , I have tickets to The Soul Of The City Blues Festival, starring Willie Clayton, T.K. Soul and many more artist. If you need a little laughter in your life, then tune in to WKXI and win tickets to enjoy Kat Williams at the Ms. Coliseum on March 23, 2018. That’s not all that’s happening on this Winning TGIF on WKXI 107.5. Listen, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary or just want Lady Vee to give you a shout out, then text me at 601-837-1075. The Music you love from back-n-the-day and today, will be played on your favorite station on this winning TGIF on WKXI 107.5, please join me.

GRANDMOTHER TURNED I IN GRANDSON AND PREVENT ANOTHER SCHOOL SHOOTING

HIGHLIGHTS: There could have been another school shooting in Washington state this week. But the kid’s grandmother saw his journal entries about it and turned him in.

FULL STORY: The shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday was a terrible tragedy, and we don’t want to take away from that. But there could have been ANOTHER school shooting this week if this woman hadn’t stepped up . . .

18-year-old Joshua O’Connor was planning a similar attack at his high school in Everett, Washington. (About 30 miles north of Seattle.)

He already had two guns. He’d been researching improvised explosive devices. And he’d been filling his journal with detailed plans about what he wanted to do.

His journal entries included stuff about how he wanted to, quote, “make [it] count” and kill as many people as possible. And he’d been reading about other mass shootings to make sure he didn’t make any mistakes.

But luckily, his GRANDMOTHER found one of the guns and the journal. And she’s the one who called the cops and turned him in.

They arrested him on Tuesday, one day before the Parkland shooting. They think he also robbed a convenience store this week to help fund the mass shooting. So he’s facing charges for first-degree robbery AND attempted first-degree murder.

A spokesperson for the school district issued a public statement thanking the grandmother for what she did. He said he knows how hard it must have been to turn her own grandson in, but it might have saved a lot of lives.