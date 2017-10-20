IT’S A WINNING TGIF ON WKXI 107.5

Tune In And Win On KIXIE 107.5

Celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary text me @ 601-837-1075 Great Music from back-in-the-day and today

IF YOU’RE DATING ON LINE HERE’S INFORMATION YOU MAY FIND AMUSING

On A First Date A Man Break Into The Woman’s Car………A guy in Iowa ducked out in the middle of a first date last month to break into the woman’s car. She caught him in the act and he was arrested for burglary. This may sound terrible for a first date, but you know, you may have heard of worse. This 35-year-old guy named George Morris from Cedar Rapids, Iowa went on a first date with a woman last month. At one point in the middle of their date, he ducked out of the bar…to break into the woman’s car. She got suspicious when he’d been gone for awhile, so she went outside…and saw that he’d broken her window with a rock and was stealing her cell phone and $20 out of her wallet. The cops tracked him down and arrested him. And he was charged with third degree burglary, which could get him up to two years in prison. Make sure you are aware of the person you may meet for the first time. When he’s gone too long check his where about. You never know who you’re dating and what their motive is. Just be caution about on-line dating.

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT

Did you know your washing machine needs cleaning? All you gotta do is fill the washer with warm water and pour a gallon of distilled vinegar into it. Run the machine through an entire cycle. The vinegar will cleanse the hosed and unclog soap scum from them