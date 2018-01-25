IT’S A WINNING THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Join Lady on WKXI 107.5 and be a winner, if you are planning on checking out Kat Williams, Saturday March 23, 2018 and Mississippi Coliseum, check out WKXI 107.5 for your chance to win tickets. Don’t forget the Keyword, when you hear the Keyword, text it to 67760 for your chance to win $2,018 and quality to win $30,000. Please text me at 601-837-1075 if you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary, I will be glad to give you a shout out. It’s a Thursday Morning and you do know we have to take The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. To wrap it up, join me and enjoy great music from back-in-the-day and today. It’s a Thursday Morning With Lady V on WKXI 107.5

LEARN HOW A GUY WITH DOWN SYNDROME STARTED HIS OWN SOCK BUSINESS

HIGHLIGHTS: A 21-year-old guy in New York who has Down syndrome started a clothing business about a year ago called John’s Crazy Socks, and he’s already brought in over $1.7 million in revenue.

FULL STORY: There’s a 21-year-old guy from Long Island, New York named John Cronin who has Down syndrome. He was about to graduate high school a couple years ago, and wanted a job. But he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do.

He knew he wanted to start a business with his dad, and thought about opening a food truck. But neither of them could really cook all that well. So he went with something he was PASSIONATE about instead.

Ever since he was a kid, he’s loved wearing crazy socks with lots of colors. His brothers told him he should tone it down a little bit, but he refused. He says they’re, quote, “not the fashion police.”

So just over a year ago, he and his dad Mark started a business called John’s Crazy Socks. And they’ve already brought in over $1.7 MILLION in revenue.

It’s a “pick-and-pack” business, which means they don’t actually make their own socks. They pick their favorite ones from other retailers, and sell them through their website, JohnsCrazySocks.com. They have about 1,500 pairs you can choose from, and also run a Sock of the Month Club.

They currently have 12 full-time employees, and eight of them have some sort of disability. Plus, they donate 5% of their profits to the Special Olympics. And they also design special socks to benefit causes like autism.