WINNING THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

The Top Seven Money-Related Things We’re Stressed About
FULL STORY: A new survey found that once again, our crushing DEBT is the #1 money-related thing that stresses us out. Just under a quarter of Americans say it’s their top financial stressor. Here are the top seven . . .
1. Debt, 23%.
2. Everyday costs for things like groceries, 19%.
3. Healthcare, 18%.
4. Taxes, 13%.
5. Housing costs, 11%.
6. Education costs. So, things like college and private school, 9%.
7. Other family-related expenses, 6%. Meaning things like daycare.
Debt was #1 in 31 states, and also tied for first in Arkansas, Maine, and Montana.
Healthcare was #1 in Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, Oregon, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Everyday costs was first in Alabama, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, New Jersey, and Ohio.
Taxes came in first in Connecticut, North Dakota, and Rhode Island. And Hawaii was the only state that ranked education expenses as the #1 financial stressor.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:
How To Remove Mineral Deposits From The Inside Of A Steam Iron
- Fill your with equal part of water and white vinegar. Let it steam for several minutes, then disconnect and let set for 1 hour. Empty and rinse out with clear water.
- Remove brown or burned-on spots by rubbing with heated solution of vinegar and salt.
- Remove wax build-up by rubbing with very fine sandpaper. Next, polish with a piece of fine soapless steel wool, then wipe off with a damp cloth.
- You can clean the outside of your iron with toothpaste or silver polish