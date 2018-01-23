IT’S A WINNING TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Ducks quack in different accents depending on where they’re from. And Quentin Tarantino’s first job in Hollywood was as an Elvis impersonator on an episode of “The Golden Girls” in 1988.

1. The longest palindrome in the dictionary is tattarrattat, which is a 12-letter palindrome from “Ulysses” by James Joyce that describes a knock on the door.

2. Ray Romano was originally cast on the ’90s sitcom “NewsRadio” but was fired before the pilot when the producers decided to take the character in a different direction. After an actor named Greg Lee replaced him and was also fired, Joe Rogan got the part for good.

3. A psychological phenomenon called the Pratfall Effect says that if someone finds you attractive, doing something embarrassing makes you MORE attractive to them.

4. Ducks quack in different accents depending on where they’re from.

5. Quentin Tarantino’s first job in Hollywood was as an Elvis impersonator on an episode of “The Golden Girls” in 1988.