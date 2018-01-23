That’s right it’s a winning Tuesday on WKXI 107.5 and your chance to win is coming up this morning on Kixie 107.5. Don’t forget to listen for the Keyword and win $2,018 and qualify to win $30,000. If you want to get your laugh on, I will give you a chance to win tickets to enjoy Kat Williams live in concert at the Mississippi Coliseum March 23, 2018. You can win tickets for the children to enjoy Shopkins Live this Wednesday January 24, 2018 at Thalia Mara Hall. You can look forward to taking the Tuesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary, why not text me at 601-957-1075 and I will give you a shout-out. Join me Lady Vee on the Winning Tuesday on WKXI 107.5
LISTED BELOW ARE FIVE RANDOM FACTS FOR TUESDAY
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Ducks quack in different accents depending on where they’re from. And Quentin Tarantino’s first job in Hollywood was as an Elvis impersonator on an episode of “The Golden Girls” in 1988.
1. The longest palindrome in the dictionary is tattarrattat, which is a 12-letter palindrome from “Ulysses” by James Joyce that describes a knock on the door.
2. Ray Romano was originally cast on the ’90s sitcom “NewsRadio” but was fired before the pilot when the producers decided to take the character in a different direction. After an actor named Greg Lee replaced him and was also fired, Joe Rogan got the part for good.
3. A psychological phenomenon called the Pratfall Effect says that if someone finds you attractive, doing something embarrassing makes you MORE attractive to them.
4. Ducks quack in different accents depending on where they’re from.
5. Quentin Tarantino’s first job in Hollywood was as an Elvis impersonator on an episode of “The Golden Girls” in 1988.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS: Keeping Jack Frost off windows, the problem of ice covered windows can be solved by adding 1/2 cup rubbing alcohol or anti-freeze to each quart of water used. Rub the inside of windows with a sponge that has been dipped in rubbing alcohol or anti-freeze. Polish with paper towels or newspaper.