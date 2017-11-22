WINNING WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Thanksgiving is the holiday where you’re most likely to CONCEIVE a baby, according to a new survey. Valentine’s Day has the second-most babies, and Christmas is third.

FULL STORY: I’m not sure exactly who feels sexy after consuming 16 pounds of food and an entire gallon of gravy, but apparently that’s doin’ it for LOTS of people.

A new survey found the seven holidays where we’re most likely to CONCEIVE A BABY, and Thanksgiving is number one. And if you’ve got a birthday in August or early September, your parents just might’ve contributed to that statistic.

Here are the seven holidays where we’re getting our procreation on . . .

1. Thanksgiving. 17.7% of couples who conceived on a holiday did it on Thanksgiving.

2. Valentine’s Day, 17.3%.

3. Christmas, 14.7%.

4. Fourth of July, 13.9%.

5. Halloween, 13%.

6. Memorial Day, 12.1%.

7. New Year’s Eve, 11.3%.