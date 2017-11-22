WINNING WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

IT’S A WINNING WEDNESDAY WITH LADY VEE ON KIXIE 107.5
- If you’re planning on checking out The Xscape Tour, I have your tickets
- You know we have too take the middle of the week Morning Stretch
- Celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary text me @ 601-837-1075
- The music you love from back-n-the-day and today
The Seven Holidays Where You’re Most Likely to Conceive a Baby . . . and Thanksgiving Is Number One
HIGHLIGHTS: Thanksgiving is the holiday where you’re most likely to CONCEIVE a baby, according to a new survey. Valentine’s Day has the second-most babies, and Christmas is third.
FULL STORY: I’m not sure exactly who feels sexy after consuming 16 pounds of food and an entire gallon of gravy, but apparently that’s doin’ it for LOTS of people.
A new survey found the seven holidays where we’re most likely to CONCEIVE A BABY, and Thanksgiving is number one. And if you’ve got a birthday in August or early September, your parents just might’ve contributed to that statistic.
Here are the seven holidays where we’re getting our procreation on . . .
1. Thanksgiving. 17.7% of couples who conceived on a holiday did it on Thanksgiving.
2. Valentine’s Day, 17.3%.
3. Christmas, 14.7%.
4. Fourth of July, 13.9%.
5. Halloween, 13%.
6. Memorial Day, 12.1%.
7. New Year’s Eve, 11.3%.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT
Did you know the most stressful time of the year is the Holidays? Holidays Bring family, fun and celebration, but they can also bring stress. The last few weeks of the year come with a seemingly endless series of events. Pressure can mount to juggle parties, work events and other social gatherings, especially if we’re asked to host. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and turn to unhealthy coping mechanisms like overeating, isolation and excessive spending. Situations that can produce stress are unavoidable, but we can control how we react to them, said John Norton, MD, with St. Dominic’s Psychiatric Associates. When we don’t manage our own stress, we often feel it is managing us via anger, depression and a variety of health issues. So, when you get together on Thanksgiving, try to avoid stress and enjoy your family and friends.