WINNING WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Five Random Facts For Wednesday
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. “Billboard” started in 1894 as a magazine about ACTUAL billboard advertising. And 40% of cats are left-handed and another 10% are ambidextrous.
FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .
1. There are only two states that have both “small square burger” fast food chains, White Castle and Krystal: Kentucky and Tennessee. Other than that, White Castle is mostly in the north and Krystal is in the south.
2. “Billboard” started in 1894 as a magazine about ACTUAL billboard advertising. It started focusing more on music in the 1930s.
3. Marlon Brando had 16 children . . . nd it’s believed he’s the father of a 17th, a woman named Linda Carroll. Linda went on to have a daughter . . . Courtney Love. So it’s possible Brando was Courtney Love’s grandfather.
4. 40% of cats are left-handed and another 10% are ambidextrous.
5. There hasn’t been a left-handed catcher in a Major League Baseball game since 1989. The main reason is because right-handed batters would be in the way if a left-handed catcher had to try to throw out someone trying to steal a base.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT
Smart eating made simple, just in time for the Holidays:
- Grab a smaller plate. This allows you to keep your portions healthy.
- Be choosy. It’s OK to skip items covered with cheeses and creams. You can even sing the chef’s praises for how delicious an item looks without taking it and those calories onto your plate.
- Drink lots of water. Not only will water fill you up, it’s your best zero-calorie option
- Load up on the good stuff first, eat fruits, vegetables and lean turkey before savoring that one bite of mac and cheese