WINNING WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

1. There are only two states that have both “small square burger” fast food chains, White Castle and Krystal: Kentucky and Tennessee. Other than that, White Castle is mostly in the north and Krystal is in the south.

2. “Billboard” started in 1894 as a magazine about ACTUAL billboard advertising. It started focusing more on music in the 1930s.

3. Marlon Brando had 16 children . . . nd it’s believed he’s the father of a 17th, a woman named Linda Carroll. Linda went on to have a daughter . . . Courtney Love. So it’s possible Brando was Courtney Love’s grandfather.

4. 40% of cats are left-handed and another 10% are ambidextrous.

5. There hasn’t been a left-handed catcher in a Major League Baseball game since 1989. The main reason is because right-handed batters would be in the way if a left-handed catcher had to try to throw out someone trying to steal a base.

