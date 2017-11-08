WINNING WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5
By verbia.harden
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

BIG WINNINGS ON THIS WEDNESDAY ON WKXI

 

  1.  Your chance to win great prizes on this Wednesday with Lady Vee
  2.   Tickets to the Soul & The Saint Tour with Kirk Franklin, Ledisi and P.J. Morton
  3.    Tickets to check out Katt Williams  March 23, 2018
  4.   Tickets to The Monster Truck Show
  5.   You know we will be Stretching with the Wednesday Morning Stretch
  6.   Celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary text me at 601-837-1075
  7.   You know we have great music from back-n-the-day and today

 

Five Random Facts For Wednesday

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are a few random facts for you.  “Billboard” started in 1894 as a magazine about ACTUAL billboard advertising.  And 40% of cats are left-handed and another 10% are ambidextrous.

FULL STORY:  Here are some random facts for you . . .

1.  There are only two states that have both “small square burger” fast food chains, White Castle and Krystal:  Kentucky and Tennessee.  Other than that, White Castle is mostly in the north and Krystal is in the south.

2.  “Billboard” started in 1894 as a magazine about ACTUAL billboard advertising.  It started focusing more on music in the 1930s.

3.  Marlon Brando had 16 children . . . nd it’s believed he’s the father of a 17th, a woman named Linda Carroll.  Linda went on to have a daughter . . . Courtney Love.  So it’s possible Brando was Courtney Love’s grandfather.

4.  40% of cats are left-handed and another 10% are ambidextrous.

5.  There hasn’t been a left-handed catcher in a Major League Baseball game since 1989.  The main reason is because right-handed batters would be in the way if a left-handed catcher had to try to throw out someone trying to steal a base.

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT

Smart eating  made simple, just in time for the Holidays:

  1.  Grab a smaller plate.  This allows you to keep your portions healthy.
  2.   Be choosy.  It’s OK to skip items covered with cheeses and creams.  You can even sing the chef’s praises for how delicious an item looks without taking it and those calories onto your plate.
  3.   Drink lots of water.  Not only will water fill you up, it’s your best zero-calorie option
  4.   Load up on the good stuff first, eat fruits, vegetables and lean turkey before savoring that one bite of mac and cheese

Related Content

YOUR CHANCE TO BE A WINNER ON WKXI 107.5
IT’S A WINNING THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5
ENJOY YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI107.5
STARTING YOUR MONDAY OFF WITH WKXI
What A Great Way To Start Your Tuesday With WKXI
START YOU WEEK BY LISTENING TO WKXI 107.5
Comments