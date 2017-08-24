WKXI 107.5 IS THE STATION FOR YOU ON THIS THURSDAY

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found drinking too much coffee might make you DUMBER. College kids who drink one cup a day have an average GPA of 3.41. Students who drink 5 or more cups have an average GPA of 3.28.

FULL STORY: Do you ever have to chug a whole pot of coffee to get through work? Well, you might not want to make a habit of it. According to a new study, that much coffee could be making you DUMBER . . .

Researchers looked at the GPAs of more than 1,000 college students, and asked how many cups of coffee they drink each day. And the more coffee they drank, the lower their grades were.

Students who DIDN’T drink coffee had an average GPA of 3.43. And the more they drank, the more it dipped. Students who averaged one cup a day had a 3.41 GPA . . . 2 cups, 3.39 . . . and 3 to 4 cups, 3.38. So not a major drop.

But the ones who drank FIVE OR MORE cups a day had an average GPA of 3.28. Which is a much bigger difference.

low, this doesn’t necessarily mean coffee is CAUSING it. There could be other reasons why college kids who drink a ton of coffee get lower grades . . . like maybe they need to because they’re so HUNG OVER.

But too much coffee can keep you up at night. And the researchers also found a pretty major connection between grades and how much sleep students got.

The average GPA for kids who got at least 8 hours a night was 3.48. For students who averaged 5 hours or less, it was 3.31.