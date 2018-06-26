WKXI REMINDING YOU TO GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY

That’s right, today is an election day and Soft Soul Kixie reminds you to get out and vote. It’s very important that you exercise your right to vote on this Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Join me with the Tuesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. You know you will enjoy great music from back-n-the day and today. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, you need to call me @601-995-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out on your special day. Soft Soul Kixie would love for you to tune in to WKXI on this Get Out And Vote Tuesday.
Leaving a Bottle of Water in Your Car Could Start a Fire?
HIGHLIGHTS: Did you know that leaving a bottle of water in your car this summer could start a FIRE? A plastic bottle of water can act like a lens that pinpoints sunlight on one specific spot, just like a magnifying glass. In most cases, it might just melt a small hole in your seat. But a fire IS possible.
FULL STORY: Here’s a summer safety hazard you’d never think of. Leaving a half-full bottle of water in your car could start a FIRE. (???) And if you don’t believe it, there’s plenty of video evidence to back it up. Here’s how it can happen . . .
When the sun hits a plastic bottle at the right angle, the water in there can act like a lens, and concentrate the light on one specific point.
It’s exactly like that horrible friend you had as a kid who burned ants with a magnifying glass. Under the right conditions, that pinpoint of light can cause smoldering, or worse.
A group of firefighters in Oklahoma posted a video last year that shows how it can happen. And there are a ton of YouTube videos that show how you can do the same thing if you need to start a fire in a survival situation.
The odds of a water bottle setting your entire car on fire are pretty low. In most cases, the worst thing that’ll happen is it might melt a small hole in your upholstery.
But if the bottle happens to be next to something flammable, it COULD start a fire. So if you currently have a bottle of water sitting in your car next to some dry tinder . . . and say, an open can of gasoline . . . you might want to go deal with that. (KFOR)