IT’S A WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

The word “pandemonium” comes from John Milton’s Paradise Lost and described a palace built in the middle of hell. The Greek translation is “all evil spirits”. There are four MLB teams that have won every time they’ve been in the World Series. The Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays are both 2-and -0, and the Los Angeles Angels and Diamondbacks are both 1-and-0 Japan has more 7-Elevens than any other country in the world, with about 16,00 locations. The United States has about half that. It’s legal to breastfeed in public in 49 states…every state except Idaho. Dentists are more likely to Kill themselves than any other profession…a dentist is 545% more likely than average to commit suicide.

Here’s a way to remove rust. Apply lemon juice and salt, then place in the sun. Rust can also be removed from white washables by covering the stains with cream of tartar, then gathering up the ends of the article so that the powder stays on the spot. Dip the entire spot into hot water for about 5 minutes. Ordinary laundering will complete the job. A commercial rust remover by the name of Barkeeper’s Friend may be used.