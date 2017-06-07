IT’S A WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5
Jun 7, 2017 @ 8:46 AM

THIS IS WHAT’S HAPPENING ON THIS WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY

  • Gotta take the Wednesday Morning Stretch
  • Giving you a chance to win 3rd row setting at the WWE Live
  • You can text me at 601-837-1075 and I will text you back
  • Great music from back n the day and today

 

A Guy Dressed as the Tin Man Is Busted For Drunk Driving

HIGHLIGHTS:  A guy in New York dressed up as the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz” for a party on Saturday . . . and then he was pulled over for drunk driving on the way home.  He’s facing a DUI charge.

FULL STORY:  Life comes at you fast . . . one minute you’re cosplaying “The Wizard of Oz”, the next minute you’re in jail realizing there’s no place like home.

There’s a 31-year-old guy named Nicholas Sherman in Sullivan, in upstate New York.  And he was hired to dress up as the Tin Man for a party on Saturday night.

at least that’s why he SAYS he was dressed as the Tin Man, so I guess we have to believe him.

Anyway, he was busted for driving drunk after he left the party and his blood-alcohol was more than twice the legal limit.  I guess the fact that he has blood pumping through his body proves he has a heart?

he’s facing a DUI charge . . . and he’s still wearing his silver face paint in his mugshot.

HEALTH TIP:

The most nutritionally dense nut, almonds have natural anti-inflammatory properties and lots of electrolytes to help prevent cramping.  They also contain a good amount of fiber, potassium, calcium, vitamin E, magnesium and iron.

That’s my health tip for today, next time your at the store, make sure you grab a bag of Almonds it’s one of the nuts that great for the body.  Don’t forget to ad exercise to your routine for a healthier body

