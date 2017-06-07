IT’S A WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A guy in New York dressed up as the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz” for a party on Saturday . . . and then he was pulled over for drunk driving on the way home. He’s facing a DUI charge.

FULL STORY: Life comes at you fast . . . one minute you’re cosplaying “The Wizard of Oz”, the next minute you’re in jail realizing there’s no place like home.

There’s a 31-year-old guy named Nicholas Sherman in Sullivan, in upstate New York. And he was hired to dress up as the Tin Man for a party on Saturday night.

at least that’s why he SAYS he was dressed as the Tin Man, so I guess we have to believe him.

Anyway, he was busted for driving drunk after he left the party and his blood-alcohol was more than twice the legal limit. I guess the fact that he has blood pumping through his body proves he has a heart?

he’s facing a DUI charge . . . and he’s still wearing his silver face paint in his mugshot.