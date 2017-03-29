WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY

Stay tuned to WKXI, join me Lady Vee for the Morning Stretch, prizes and great R&B music. Please tune in weekdays from 9 am to 12-noon.

Kevin Hart is learning that it’s hard to be a dad to a tween. The Central Intelligence actor admits it’s ‘scary’ dealing with his 12-year-old daughter having crushes and talking about boys. The 37-year-old father sat down with E! News to talk about being a father to his two children, daughter Heaven and nine-year-old son Hendrix. It’s scary stuff. It’s about to get tough. She’s already tough. She’s having a soccer-themed party. ‘OK honey.’ The word ‘no’ does not exist, no matter how tired you are,’ he admitted. And the actor reveals he’s having a hard time balancing keeping an open dialogue with his daughter and not wanting to know the details. ‘She actually talks to me about boys, which makes me mad but I can’t let her know that because she’s comfortable with telling me. ‘She’s like ‘I think I like this guy, this boy. He’s nice. He’s cool. I just want you to know because I just want to tell you stuff.”