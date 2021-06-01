$18 Concert Tickets Cost $1,000 For Unvaccinated Fans

A Florida concert promoter is hoping to get more members of his community vaccinated by charging tickets based on whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

Paul Williams said his idea is to create a safe concert and to encourage those who haven’t decided if they want the vaccine or not.

If concert goers have had the COVID-19 vaccine, they can purchase tickets for just $18.00. If someone hasn’t had the vaccine, they are charged $999.99 per ticket.

The concert Williams is promoting is scheduled for June 26th and features rock bands, Teenage Bottlerocket, MakeWar, and Rutterkin.

What are your thoughts on this? Should companies/music festivals/etc., make incentives for people who are vaccinated vs people who are not?