50 Cent Calls For Removal Of NY Judge Who Threatened To Shoot Black Teens At Party

A New York state judge threatened to shoot Black teens at a high school graduation party, prompting 50 Cent to respond. Police released bodycam footage of the incident this week after an investigation. Videos show State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall urging Black teens to leave the party after a fight over unauthorized guests. 50 shared the video with the caption, “SMH, she should be removed. This is bad. Repost this video.” She tells them, “You’re not going to find your keys. You got to call an Uber and get off the property.” Gall added, “You’re going to get a cop escort home.” Gall also tried to get cops to arrest the Black teenagers for trespassing. “I’ve done this for a million years,” she said in the video. “I’m a lawyer. I’m a judge. I know this.” She also says if the teens returned for their keys, “you can shoot them on the property. I’ll shoot them on the property.”

A court panel ordered Gall’s removal. Gall “repeatedly invoked her judicial office,” the panel said, trying to arrest Black teens. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct reported Monday (July 22). On July 1, 2022, Gall “created at least the appearance that she harbored racial bias,” according to the study, which recommended dismissing the judge.

CBS News reported that Gall’s attorney, Robert Julian, announced a Court of Appeals appeal. Gall, who earns $232,600 annually, is suspended with pay.