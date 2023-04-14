50 Cent Reveals How He Truly Feels About STARZ
50 Cent recently shared how he feels about STARZ and how he regrets working with the network. 50 said, “I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American and Latina households, and I hate that I did them with the wrong people.” He continued, “I’m not doing any BMF spin-offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.” In February, 50 partnered up with FOX and added at the time, “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.”
Which of the Power spinoffs do you think was the worst of the bunch?