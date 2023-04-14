Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

50 Cent Reveals How He Truly Feels About STARZ

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamira Haines attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

50 Cent recently shared how he feels about STARZ and how he regrets working with the network. 50 said, “I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American and Latina households, and I hate that I did them with the wrong people.” He continued, “I’m not doing any BMF spin-offs or selling any other shows to STARZ.” In February, 50 partnered up with FOX and added at the time, “I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.”

Which of the Power spinoffs do you think was the worst of the bunch?

