50 Cent Sells Diddy Doc To Netflix After Bidding War!!!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 02: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson speaks onstage at the BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024, on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ)

50 Cent’s documentary about the sex assault allegations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs has been acquired by Netflix after a competitive bidding war. The series, produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, will focus on allegations of abuse by Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and other women. Proceeds from the docuseries will go towards victims of sexual assault and rape. The deal comes as a new alleged victim, model Crystal McKinney, filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of assault. 50 Cent has a long-standing rivalry with Diddy and has been teasing the documentary for months.

What do you think of 50 Cent producing a documentary about Diddy?