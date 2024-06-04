A 2 Live Crew Member Has Died

CEDAR PARK, TX - JULY 22: Rapper Brother Marquis of 2 Live Crew performs onstage as part of '(Baby Got) Back to the 90's ' at the HEB Center on July 22, 2016 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

2 Live Crew member Brother Marquis has died. Marquis joined 2 Live Crew in 1986, and fans heard his first rhyme on the album “The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are.” Marquis would later be a part of some of the group’s biggest hits like “Me So Horny,” “Pop That P____y,” and “Banned in the U.S.A.” He later formed a group with DJ Toomp for the “Indecent Exposure” album in 1993 and was featured on Ice T’s “99 Problems.”

A cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. DJ Marquis was 57.