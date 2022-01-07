Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94
Actor and activist Sidney Poitier has died.
He was 94 years old.
The office of the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs has confirmed his death.
Sidney had dual citizenship in the United States and the Bahamas.
There are no details surrounding how he died or where he died.
Sidney was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his role, Lilies of the Field in 1963.
In 2009 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years and six daughters.
What was your favorite role starring Sidney Poitier?