Adidas Will Start Selling Yeezy Sneakers Again

Adidas has revealed plans to sell its $1.3 billion unsold Yeezy inventory and donate the proceeds to international organizations. On Thursday (May 11), Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden told reporters at the company’s Annual General Meeting 2023 in Fuerth, Germany, “… For the last four months, we have been trying to find solutions on what to do with it. Burning the goods is not the solution,” according to a statement from Adidas. “What we are trying to do now over time is to sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that was also hurt by Kanye’s statements,” Gulden continued. Reuters reports that the sneaker and apparel brand plans to sell the Yeezy sneakers, but how and when they would proceed with that have not been determined.

