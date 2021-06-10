Airbnb Looking for 12 People to Live Anywhere for a Year For Free

Airbnb is on a mission. They are looking for 12 travelers to spend a year living the nomadic lifestyle in their home rentals worldwide.

They describe the contest saying the people chosen “could help inform future product upgrades and innovations on the platform, helping to lay the groundwork for the future of nomadic living.”

The company promises to cover the cost of accommodations. They will also provide an allowance for transportation for the year.

To apply, visit the Airbnb website.

Do you have any cray Airbnb stories?