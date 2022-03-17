Al Roker Celebrates 20 Years Since His Gastric Bypass Surgery
Al Roker was as Big as the Big DM, but after much hard work and help..
Al Roker celebrated the 20th anniversary of his gastric bypass surgery this past Tuesday with a post on Instagram.
Holding his old pair of size 54 jeans he said, “Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today, It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”
Al wrote about his weight loss journey in his book “Never Goin’ Back: Winning the Weight-Loss Battle for Good”
Friends and friends celebrated with him with comments like, “You are so inspiring. Every day. Every minute,”
How do you celebrate your big accomplishments? Have you ever lost a large amount of weight? How did you do it?