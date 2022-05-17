Al Roker’s Viral Leftover Croissant Breakfast
Hi Friend! It’s Shamara!
‘Today’ show host Al Roker is going viral today after whipping up what looked to be a delish leftover breakfast dish.
Al was looking for something quick and easy to make for breakfast for his son, and that is how he came up with Croissant casserole.
Posting the dish to Instagram, Al’s video racked up over 100,000 in just 24 hours.
The quick and easy dish consists of eggs, milk, stale croissant, and whatever left over meats or veggies you have on hand, Al had bacon, and zucchini and mixed with some cheddar cheese
What is your favorite breakfast food?