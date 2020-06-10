Al Sharpton Gives Stirring Eulogy at Floyd Funeral

Rev. Al Sharpton addressing Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the NFL: “Well don’t apologize — give Colin Kaepernick a job back.” pic.twitter.com/D0s3537Xes — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2020

Al Sharpton delivered a soul-stirring eulogy yesterday at the funeral of George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

During his eulogy, Sharpton made comments celebrating the life of George Floyd and his impact on history in America.

“Your family is going to miss you, George, but your nation is always going to remember your name,” Sharpton said during the service. “Because your neck was one that represents all of us, and how you suffered is how we all suffer.”

Others like former Vice President Joe Biden, Texas Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and family members of black people killed by police also made remarks during the service.