Alicia Keys & Amazon Alexa Talk Keys Soulcare in First-of-its-Kind Beauty Industry Collab
Alicia Keys’ holistic beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, has partnered with Amazon Alexa to offer a unique and immersive experience for Echo customers. Through the custom Keys Soulcare Alexa theme, users can enjoy inspiring words, music, and beauty tips narrated by Alicia Keys herself. This collaboration promotes self-care and wellness rituals that nurture the skin and soul. Customers can enable the theme by saying, “Alexa, enable the Keys Soulcare theme,” and access affirmations, skincare tips, and personalized soulcare rituals. The partnership between Keys Soulcare and Amazon Alexa represents a new way to integrate empowering beauty rituals into daily routines.
What do you do daily that contributes to your wellness?