Alicia Keys & Amazon Alexa Talk Keys Soulcare in First-of-its-Kind Beauty Industry Collab

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Alicia Keys attends The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Alicia Keys’ holistic beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, has partnered with Amazon Alexa to offer a unique and immersive experience for Echo customers. Through the custom Keys Soulcare Alexa theme, users can enjoy inspiring words, music, and beauty tips narrated by Alicia Keys herself. This collaboration promotes self-care and wellness rituals that nurture the skin and soul. Customers can enable the theme by saying, “Alexa, enable the Keys Soulcare theme,” and access affirmations, skincare tips, and personalized soulcare rituals. The partnership between Keys Soulcare and Amazon Alexa represents a new way to integrate empowering beauty rituals into daily routines.

What do you do daily that contributes to your wellness?