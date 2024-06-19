Alicia Keys & Jay-Z’s Tony Awards Performance Was Pre-Taped

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artists Alicia Keys (L) and Jay-Z attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys delivered an electrifying performance at the 77th Annual Tony Awards with a medley of songs from the musical Hell’s Kitchen. In a memorable performance, Jay-Z joined Alicia Keys as she played the piano and sang their hit song “Empire State of Mind.” According to The New York Times, Jay-Z’s performance was pre-recorded but edited to look live. The performance received a standing ovation and showcased the talent of the cast and crew of Hell’s Kitchen. Based on Keys’ life and music, the musical received multiple nominations and won two awards at the Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, which went to Maleah Joi Moon. Kecia Lewis also won for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical.

