Andre 3000 has signed on to join Netflix’s upcoming movie called ‘White Noise’
Outkast’s Andre 3000 has teamed up with Noah Baumbach for a new film called ‘White Noise’.
The film is based on a novel with the same name and will be coming to Netflix very soon.
The story follows a family that becomes victims of a tragic industrial accident.
Andre is also rumored to be working on another film called ‘Showing Up’.
‘White Noise’ is set to be released on Netflix in 2022.
Do you want a new Outkast Album and Andre 3000 album?