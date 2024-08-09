Andre 3000 Reveals Why Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle Made Him Sad

Recently, André 3000 opened up about how he feels about Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s rap battle and shared that the struggle made him sad. Andre said, “I got a little sad, at a certain point. In early rap battles, you had kids in the park rapping against each other. But it’s not just people rapping now.” He continued, “You got people with 100 employees. You have livelihoods, empires, companies, deals — all of it can be jeopardized.” He added, “If you don’t have anything to lose, sure, go for it. But if I already made it, I’m not sure it’s even worth it any more.” Andre continued on Kendrick’s shoutout, “As a 49-year-old rapper, you’re just happy to get a shoutout. But as a rapper, I’ve noticed myself walking around with this stick. So it was a line for me, too, and I was trying to find a way to use it. But Kendrick used it, so I had to say ‘Yeah, he got it.’”

