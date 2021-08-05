Anglea Bassett is TV’s Highest-Paid Woman of Color Drama Actor
Angela Bassett broke a huge barrier for all women of color.
She has officially become the highest-paid actress of color for a tv drama series.
She will receive over $450,000 per episode of the 9-1-1 tv series.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is executive produced by Angela Bassett, which she also stars in.
Season 5 of the show will premiere on September 20 on Fox.
Angela Bassett is joined on this highest-paid list by Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, and Chandra Wilson.
Who is your favorite actress in a tv series? What was your favorite movie that Angela Bassett was in?